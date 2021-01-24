Young scores 25, Charlotte narrowly holds off FAU 74-71

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 25 points, including a free throw with three seconds remaining, and Charlotte held off Florida Atlantic for a 74-71.
Kenan Blackshear stole the ball, scored and converted a three-point play with 1:35 remaining to help the Owls pull within 67-66 but they got no closer.
Young hit 13 of 16 from the free throw line. Jordan Shepherd had 19 points, making 9 of 10 at the line, for Charlotte. Jhery Matos added 10 points.
Karlis Silins had 17 points for the Owls. Blackshear added 14 points and six rebounds. Michael Forrest also scored 14 points.
