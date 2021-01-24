UPDATE: Missing teen located

UPDATE: Police have confirmed Riker has been located.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday at Independence Mall.
Victoria Ricker, 13, is approximately 5′1″ and 96 pounds, she has brown hair, green eyes, and wears braces.
She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with the Grateful Dead dancing bears on the sleeve and grey sweatpants.
Ricker was last seen at Independence Mall around 4:30 p.m. when she got into a silver Honda with a 16-18 year-old white male, according to police.
“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods,” according to police.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.