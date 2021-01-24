Weddington Elementary transitions to Plan C following positive COVID-19 cases

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Weddington Elementary School is moving to Plan C remote learning for two weeks following five positive COVID-19 tests among its students.
The students tested positive for the virus over the last week, potentially exposing several other students and staff.
All students and staff will be remote Jan. 25 through Feb. 5.
If a student had direct contact with the persons involved, a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member will follow up with parents within 24 hours for further guidance.
Union County Public Schools is also following cleaning protocols and will properly disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas of the building according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.