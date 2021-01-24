Two teenagers die from shooting outside home in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot and killed Saturday evening in Rock Hill.
Officers say two males -- a 17-year-old and 18-year-old - were found shot just before 7 p.m. outside of a home on Byars Street. They were taken to the hospital where they died, according to Rock Hill Police.
Police say they don’t have anyone in custody.
No other information was provided.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.
