Police investigate homicide after three people shot, one killed, in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after three people were shot, and one of them died, early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a call on the 4000 block of Merlane Drive in north Charlotte just before 12:30 a.m. Merlane Drive is off West Sugar Creek Road.
Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced one victim, identified as Jamias Lowon Shropshire, dead at the scene. The other victim is expected to be OK.
Shortly after, officers say a third person with a gunshot wound showed up at Atrium Health University City. That person is also expected to be recover.
Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting. Homicide detectives are investigating the case.
If you have any information, you are asked to call 704-432-TIPS or CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-334-1600.
