Three hurt after car crashes into Charlotte apartment building
By WBTV Web Staff | January 24, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 11:45 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were hurt after a car crashed into an east Charlotte apartment complex Sunday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say one person was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” Two other people had minor injuries.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on N. Sharon Amity Road.

Police have not said how the crash occurred.

One lane of N Sharon Amity Amity was blocked as firefighters and a wrecker crew work to clear the crash.

No other information was provided.

