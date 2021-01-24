Three hurt after car crashes into Charlotte apartment building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were hurt after a car crashed into an east Charlotte apartment complex Sunday evening.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say one person was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” Two other people had minor injuries.
The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on N. Sharon Amity Road.
Police have not said how the crash occurred.
One lane of N Sharon Amity Amity was blocked as firefighters and a wrecker crew work to clear the crash.
No other information was provided.
