Rowan County Health Department switches to appointment based COVID-19 distribution

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After weeks of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis, the Rowan County Health Department announced on Sunday that it would switch to an appointment model.
“Our vaccine clinics are moving to an appointment-based model starting this Wednesday,” read a statement in a news release on Sunday. “Details will be released in tomorrow’s press release about how to sign up for appointments.”
Most neighboring counties use the appointment model. The Rowan Health Department had resisted using appointments, saying that the first-come, first-serve system allowed the Health Department to distribute more vaccines more quickly.
No additional details were released on Sunday.
