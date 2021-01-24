Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held at Bank of America Stadium Jan. 29-31

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte will be the host of the next mass vaccination site in Mecklenburg County.
Atrium Health, Tepper Sports and Entertainment, Honeywell and the Charlotte Motor Speedway are working together to provide a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th.
“COVID-19 Vaccine Events help us vaccinate as many eligible people as quickly and safely as possible,” Atrium Health said in a statement.
Bank of America Stadium will have a walk-up and drive-thru vaccination event from Friday, Jan. 29 to Sunday, Jan. 31.
However, those eligible to receive the first vaccine must register here for an appointment.
The vaccination clinic at Bank of American on Friday runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Bank of America Stadium will be the host of the second vaccination from Friday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 28.
Charlotte Motor Speedway was the host of a mass vaccination clinic from Jan. 22-24.
Under North Carolina’s vaccine rollout, those eligible to receive the vaccination include Everyone ages 65 and older; healthcare workers with in-person patient contact; and long-term care staff and residents.
