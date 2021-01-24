Lewis Jr. Powers App State Past Georgia State

The victory bumps the Mountaineers record to 12-5 on the season and 6-2 in conference play. App State’s 6-2 conference record keeps them atop the Sun Belt East Division and is the best start in conference play since the 2007-08 season, when the Black and Gold also started 6-2. In addition, the Mountaineers 12-5 start is the best through the first 17 games since the 2006-07 team that began the season 13-4.