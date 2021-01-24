Hickory man found dead on couch from apparent shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory Police are looking for answers in the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday.
Officers responded to a home off 8th Avenue Drive SE just before 1 a.m. There, they found 59-year-old Marty Lee Brown lying dead with a gunshot wound.
Brown’s wife told officers she was sleeping in their bedroom when two women woke her, told her that her husband was injured. The women left the home and Brown’s wife found him unresponsive on the couch.
The investigators have identified the women and do not consider them suspects at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact Inv. T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.
