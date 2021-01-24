Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knox Middle School teacher

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Funeral arrangements are set for a beloved teacher and coach from Knox Middle School. Matthew Beaver died last week from complications related to COVID-19.
Beaver was born November 24, 1980 in Christiansburg, Virginia. Matt is survived by “the love of his life” Ruth Voorhis Beaver, their son, Jackson Dale Beaver (5) and their daughter Ella Joanne Beaver (3). Matthew’s parents are Dale A. Beaver and Marsha Wilhelm Beaver of Rockwell, and Dianne Newton Lynch and Douglas Wayne Lynch of Meadows of Dan, VA.
Matthew graduated from East Rowan High School in 1999. He went on to Graduate from Piedmont Bible College and High Point University with degrees in Health and Physical Education. Matthew was a member of the Piedmont Bible College basketball team.
He was recognized by High Point University as the spring 2006 Outstanding Student Teacher and Outstanding Physical Education Major.
Matt taught Physical Education and coached basketball and tennis at Knox Middle School and was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Kannapolis.
Beaver’s obituary makes a strong statement about his faith. “Matthew Dale Beaver loved. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and openly and actively shared that love with everyone he came in contact with. Family, friends, coworkers, students, and strangers all knew that love by the infectious smile and laugh that was always part of Matt’s gift to us all. Matthew Dale Beaver experienced joy. He experienced the joy of his salvation, the joy of his dear family, and now “joy unspeakable and full of glory” with his Savior in heaven. Matt’s desire would be for others to know this love and joy through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.”
Arrangements: A service to celebrate Matt’s life will be held at Charity Baptist Church, 2420 Brantley Rd #6402, Kannapolis, NC 28083, at 4:00pm, on Monday, January 25, 2021. Friends and relatives may attend. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are strongly encouraged.
The service may also be viewed live stream by going to https://www.charity.church/watch. Memorials for Matthew may be made to the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-family-of-husband-teacher-m-beaver or to a charity of your choice.
Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Beaver family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
