Funeral arrangements set for beloved Knox Middle School teacher

Beaver’s obituary makes a strong statement about his faith. “Matthew Dale Beaver loved. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and openly and actively shared that love with everyone he came in contact with. Family, friends, coworkers, students, and strangers all knew that love by the infectious smile and laugh that was always part of Matt’s gift to us all. Matthew Dale Beaver experienced joy. He experienced the joy of his salvation, the joy of his dear family, and now “joy unspeakable and full of glory” with his Savior in heaven. Matt’s desire would be for others to know this love and joy through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.”