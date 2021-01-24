First Alert Monday: Widespread rain to start off the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy skies and a few rain showers are possible tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s for the Charlotte Metro area and the Piedmont with mid-30s toward Boone and the mountains.
Monday is a First Alert Day due to widespread rain developing; make sure you have an umbrella before you head out the door Monday morning and allow some extra travel time during the day.
The best chance of rain looks to be from the morning hours into midday before tapering off to more hit-or-miss type rain showers Monday afternoon and evening.
Monday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-50s for the piedmont, with mid-40s for the mountains.
A big warm-up is expected for Tuesday with a few rain showers possible early and more breaks of sunshine into the afternoon as high temperatures warm to around 70 degrees for the Piedmont, with upper 50s toward the mountains.
Another chance of scattered rain develops Wednesday, especially south of I-40 during the day, with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Scattered rain will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday.
The NC mountains will likely see scattered rain on Wednesday with a rain-snow mix Wednesday night and end with snow showers into Thursday.
Thursday high temperatures will range from around 50 degrees in the Piedmont to around 30 degrees in the mountains.
Drier weather develops for Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Another chance for scattered rain develops on Sunday with high temperatures around 50 degrees.
Stay safe and have your umbrella for Monday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
