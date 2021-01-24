Enjoy Sunday - First Alert for rain on Monday

Monday is a different story. There is a First Alert for Monday. There is nothing severe and winter weather doesn’t appear to be an issue, even in the mountains. That’s the good news. The First Alert has been issued to let you know your plans may be disrupted by rain at times. The best chance for rain will be the first half of the day. The heaviest rain should fall between the morning commute and lunch time. About half an inch of rain will be the average. Highs will reach the mid 50s.