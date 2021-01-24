Enjoy Sunday - First Alert for rain on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second half of the weekend will turn out to be pretty nice. With clouds increasing through the day, highs will reach the low 50s. Rain shouldn’t be a concern if you have any outdoor plans.
Monday is a different story. There is a First Alert for Monday. There is nothing severe and winter weather doesn’t appear to be an issue, even in the mountains. That’s the good news. The First Alert has been issued to let you know your plans may be disrupted by rain at times. The best chance for rain will be the first half of the day. The heaviest rain should fall between the morning commute and lunch time. About half an inch of rain will be the average. Highs will reach the mid 50s.
There could still be showers around on Monday night and even Tuesday morning before the system moves on for the rest of Tuesday. Highs will get close to 70 by Tuesday afternoon!
Another system approaches, bringing another precipitation chance Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Wednesday. Most of the day should be dry but showers will move in toward evening and last into the night. The rain should move out on Thursday morning. The mountains should expect snow showers while the rest of us are just looking at rain. Outside of the mountains, highs will reach the low 50s on Thursday.
Friday and Saturday will be in the low 50s. Friday should be dry, but a shower will be possible again on Saturday.
Make it a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
