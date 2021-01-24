Dry for Sunday with a First Alert for Monday due to widespread rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and frigid temperatures develop overnight with low temperatures around 20 degrees in the mountains with the mid-20s around Charlotte and the Piedmont.
Sunday will start off sunny and cold with partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures for the afternoon.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 50 degrees in the Piedmont to lower the 40s for the mountains.
Monday will be a First Alert Day due to widespread rain developing; make sure you have an umbrella before you head out the door Monday morning and allow some extra travel time during the day.
Monday morning will start off around 40 degrees with rain developing through the day and tapering off Monday evening.
Monday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-50s for the Piedmont with upper 40s for the mountains.
A big warm-up is expected for Tuesday with a stray shower possible early and increasing sunshine into the afternoon as high temperatures warm to around 70 degrees for the Piedmont with mid-50s toward the mountains.
Another chance for scattered rain develops Wednesday, especially south of I-40 during the day with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Scattered rain will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday.
The NC mountains will likely see scattered rain on Wednesday with a rain-snow mix Wednesday night, and end with snow showers into Thursday.
Thursday high temperatures will range from around 50 degrees in the Piedmont to the lower 30s in the mountains.
Drier weather develops for Friday and the start of next weekend, with mostly sunny skies, and high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Enjoy your Sunday, and have your rain gear for Monday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.