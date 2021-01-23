Thousands get COVID-19 vaccination at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people rolled up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Atrium Health is partnering with Honeywell, Tepper Sports and the Charlotte Motor Speedway for this mass vaccination clinic.
Their goal is to vaccinate a million people by July. They have a 12-lane vaccination station with all hands on deck trying to move people through.
The Speedway clinic runs through the weekend with thousands more getting vaccinated Sunday.
All the appointment slots have already been filled.
There will be another clinic next weekend at Bank of America Stadium.
