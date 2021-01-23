Police chase ends in train striking car in north east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What started as an armed robbery ended call with two people being struck by a train last night in north east Charlotte.
Officers responded to the armed robbery call just before 10 p.m. Jan. 22 of Mount Carmel Lane.
When they found the car believed to be involved, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and a police chase started.
The chase ended near Atando Avenue and North Graham Street after the car was struck by a train.
Both suspects were detained, and no major injuries were reported.
Police are still investigating the incident and working to decide what charges are appropriate.
