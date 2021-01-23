Pleasant and dry weekend, with a First Alert for widespread rain on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clearing skies and cold temperatures develop overnight, with low temperatures ranging from the upper teens around Boone to around 30 degrees for the Charlotte and piedmont region.
Sunny skies will start off our weekend, with Saturday afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 50s in the piedmont, to upper 30s in the mountains.
Sunday will feature increasing clouds during the day, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from around 50 degrees in the piedmont, to lower 40s for the mountains.
A First Alert has been issued for Monday, due to widespread rain developing during the day. You will need the umbrella and rain jacket at times on Monday, as scattered rain will be possible throughout the day. Total rainfall of 0.25″ to 1.00″ will be possible on average from Monday morning to Tuesday morning. Monday will stay cool, with high temperatures in the upper 50s for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains.
A few lingering rain showers are possible early Tuesday morning, yet we should have mostly sunny skies developing throughout the day. Tuesday will be milder, with afternoon high temperatures expected to warm back into the 60s for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains.
Clouds will be on the increase for Wednesday, with a few late day rain showers possible, as afternoon high temperatures warm into the lower 50s for the piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.
Another chance for widespread rain in the piedmont, and mountain snow will be possible on Thursday. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will range from around 50 degrees in the piedmont, to mid-30s in the mountains.
Enjoy your weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
