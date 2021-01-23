Nice weekend but a First Alert for Monday rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy the weekend because Monday is looking wet at times. Today and tomorrow will be mainly sunny and dry. Highs will be seasonal. We’ll reach the low 50s both weekend days. Lows will fall to the upper 20s tonight.
A new system approaches on Monday. The best chance for rain will be in the morning. It doesn’t look severe but if you’re heading out for the morning commute, rain could slow you down. Lows will start in the low 40s so frozen precipitation won’t be an issue this time. The rest of the day will bring showers at times. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday will be a whole different ballgame. The sun will return and we will get a little taste of spring. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.
It’s back to January reality for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Wednesday and the low 50s on Thursday and Friday. There is a chance for showers from Wednesday into Thursday. It stands at around 20-30% for now. The mountains could pick up snow showers from late Wednesday into Thursday.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
