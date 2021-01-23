One person shot, seriously injured at uptown Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A male was shot at a luxury apartment complex in uptown Charlotte Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the apartment complex on Stonewall Street just before 1:30 p.m.
The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The person’s name and the causes surrounding the incident have not yet been released.
Police have not said if any arrests were made.
This is a developing story.
