One person shot, seriously injured at uptown Charlotte apartment

Shooting at uptown Charlotte apartment complex
By WBTV Web Staff | January 23, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 6:47 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A male was shot at a luxury apartment complex in uptown Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the apartment complex on Stonewall Street just before 1:30 p.m.

The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The person’s name and the causes surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

Police have not said if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.