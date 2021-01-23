15,700 get COVID-19 vaccination at Charlotte Motor Speedway; 300 no-shows

Second day of mass vaccination clinic
By WBTV Web Staff | January 23, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 2:13 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - About 15,700 people received their COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic at Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend.

However, Atrium Health officials say 300 people did not show up to their appointment. Officials say none of those doses will be thrown out.

Atrium Health is partnering with Honeywell, Tepper Sports and the Charlotte Motor Speedway for this mass vaccination clinic.

[ ‘This is pretty complex’: Honeywell executive on partnering with Atrium for mass vaccination sites ]

Their goal is to vaccinate a million people by July. They have a 12-lane vaccination station with all hands on deck trying to move people through.

[ Vaccination appointments being canceled after N.C. says it will redistribute supply to mass vaccination events ]

The next mass vaccination clinic will be at Bank of America Stadium this weekend.

[ Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held at Bank of America Stadium Jan. 29-31 ]

Health officials say Bank of America Stadium is being used because it is accessible for people using public transportation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.