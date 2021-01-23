Crime Stoppers: Police requesting public’s help identifying suspects in University City jewelry store robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for members of the public to help them identify the suspects who robbed a jewelry store in University City.
The incident happened December 29 around 5 p.m. at the Brownlee Jewelers store off University City Blvd. Surveillance video from the business shows three people enter the store and approach the employees.
“One suspect went directly towards the victims, who were employees of the business at the time, held both of them down while two other suspects went and started stealing jewelry,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The surveillance video shows one of the intruders keeping two of the employees tucked behind the front counter. A customer can also be seen ducking down once the suspects enter the business.
“These suspects, I believe they have a lot of experience in robbing businesses. They went in and took total control,” said Johnson.
The three intruders were in and out of the business in two minutes.
Brownlee locations have been targeted by thieves in years past. In December of 2019, three men robbed the Brownlee store in the Park Road Shopping Center.
“We’re not sure if these are connected in some way but we do want to catch these guys who completed this robbery so we can put them in jail,” said Johnson.
The detective urged members of the public to come forward if they know anyone selling stolen jewelry on the streets.
“We want people to think before they buy jewelry off the street and if something doesn’t feel right, call 9-1-1 or even call Crime Stoppers where you can stay anonymous,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
