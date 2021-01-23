Concord Police looking for suspect in hit and run

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a driver and car involved in a hit and run.
Officers responded to a hit and run accident involving a bicyclist just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, at the intersection of Warren C. Coleman Boulevard and Cabarrus Avenue West.
According to officers, the bicyclist was trying to cross Warren C. Coleman Boulevard when he was struck by a blue car.
The driver left the scene.
The bicyclist was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.
Anyone who saw the accident or has information is asked to call Sergeant B. Pizzino at 704-920-5058 or email him at pizzinbl@concordnc.gov.
Information can also be left anonymously with the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by calling 704-93C-RIME.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.