Cabarrus County Schools K-3rd grade to move to Plan A starting Feb. 16

The students, parents, and staff in Cabarrus County schools deserve better consideration than to be hurled from one hastily improvised plan to the next. Students need stability, parents need to be able to plan consistently, and teachers need to be able to focus on their students’ needs and learning goals. It is likely that this willful decision to neglect the health and safety guidelines from the CDC, NCDHHS, and the Cabarrus Health Alliance also will create liability for our district, as the protections from liability by the North Carolina General Assembly in March require that the agency/school adhere to these very guidelines.