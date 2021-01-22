Woman found dead in vehicle down embankment in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a vehicle down an embankment in Gastonia Thursday morning.
Police were called at 10:25 a.m. to check a vehicle that was down an embankment on West Tenth Avenue.
Francia Magally Martinez, 41 of Gastonia, was found dead on the scene.
The investigation is in early stages and police say no further information can be released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-842-5192.
