Weekend sunshine but a wet start to workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak storm system drifting south of the Carolinas today will keep plenty of clouds around this morning, but no rain.
In fact, as the storm pulls east and offshore this afternoon, a clearing trend will drift across the region, starting in the northwest and working its way southeast as the afternoon unfolds. The last neighborhoods to clear out look to be along and south/east of I-85.
As for high temperatures, they’ll rebound very nicely, topping out near 60° around the Piedmont.
Clear skies and much colder tonight, lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Sunshine will be plentiful for the start of the weekend, but it will be seasonably chilly. High temperatures look to be in the lower 50s both days with overnight lows mainly in the 20s.
Clouds will be on the increase Sunday and rain is forecast to return late Sunday night and continue through Monday. A First Alert has been raised for Monday, as rain could total about one-half inch before it tapers down early Tuesday.
Based on available model data, the morning commute Monday, and perhaps the afternoon commute as well, will be impacted. Highs will rise to the mid to upper 50s Monday before we inch up into the mild 60s as sunshine returns Tuesday.
Another storm system looks to impact our region with more rain – and maybe a little snow at the onset – Wednesday night into Thursday.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
