Person rescued but seriously injured after house fire in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was rescued but suffered life-threatening injuries in a house fire in Charlotte Friday afternoon.
This happened at a two-story home on Crofton Springs Drive, where 32 firefighters responded.
Firefighters received the call and arrived to see smoke and flames coming out of multiple windows.
Officials say one person was trapped upstairs, but crews were able to rescue them. The person was taken to the hospital and treated for what Medic said was life-threatening injuries.
Three other people were able to get out of the home on their own.
Firefighters controlled the incident in 30 minutes. Mecklenburg EMS also came to the scene to assist the fire victims.
Investigators deemed the fire accidental due to unattended cooking. There was an estimated property loss of $125,000.
