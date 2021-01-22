Man hit and killed while changing tire near highway in Charlotte, driver kept going

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was hit and killed by a car while he was changing a tire near a highway in northwest Charlotte Friday morning and the driver left the scene without stopping, police say.
The incident happened before 9 a.m. on Brookshire Blvd at Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, near I-485.
When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian in the road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead by Medic on the scene. The pedestrian has been identified as 54-year-old David Norman Mercurius.
CMPD says a preliminary investigation has revealed that Mercurius was in the right lane of northbound Brookshire Boulevard near the right shoulder of the road.
He was changing the left rear tire on his disabled 2007 Dodge Nitro when he was hit by a dark red 2014 to 2016 Kia Forte Sedan that was headed north on Brookshire.
Police say the Kia did not stop at the scene and was last seen exiting onto the outer loop of 485.
Witnesses on scene stated the Kia was driving erratically on Brookshire Boulevard before the crash. It was observed weaving in and out of traffic just prior to striking Mercurius. Impairment is unknown for the unknown driver of the Kia.
Evidence at the scene indicated the suspect vehicle was a Kia Forte. The vehicle will have damage to the front right corner as well as a missing passenger door mirror.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crash should contact detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
