Nonprofit partnering with Mecklenburg County to host one-day COVID-19 vaccine event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local nonprofit organization is partnering with Mecklenburg County to host a one-day COVID-19 vaccine event.
The C.W. Williams Community Health Center, Inc. will host the event Friday at 3333 Wilkinson Boulevard, in Charlotte.
The event will go from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Here are the key details about the Friday event:
- Must be 65 years of age or older
- Appointments are required
- Call 866-CWW4You (866-299-4968) to schedule an appointment
- Bring valid identification and insurance card if you have insurance
- All types of insurance accepted
- No cost to those without insurance
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
- Patients will be asked to indicate if they have allergies, fever, a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner, are immunocompromised, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, are breastfeeding, have received another COVID-19 vaccine, or have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 30 days.
- Second shot is required in 28 days - Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at CWWCHC
- Please advise your Primary Care Provider that you have received the COVID-19 Vaccine
