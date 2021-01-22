Nonprofit partnering with Mecklenburg County to host one-day COVID-19 vaccine event

By WBTV Web Staff | January 21, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 8:35 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local nonprofit organization is partnering with Mecklenburg County to host a one-day COVID-19 vaccine event.

The C.W. Williams Community Health Center, Inc. will host the event Friday at 3333 Wilkinson Boulevard, in Charlotte.

The event will go from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Here are the key details about the Friday event:

  • Must be 65 years of age or older
  • Appointments are required
  • Call 866-CWW4You (866-299-4968) to schedule an appointment
  • Bring valid identification and insurance card if you have insurance
  • All types of insurance accepted
  • No cost to those without insurance
  • Vaccine Type: Moderna
  • Patients will be asked to indicate if they have allergies, fever, a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner, are immunocompromised, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, are breastfeeding, have received another COVID-19 vaccine, or have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 30 days.
  • Second shot is required in 28 days - Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at CWWCHC
  • Please advise your Primary Care Provider that you have received the COVID-19 Vaccine

