Gov. McMaster visits Rock Hill’s new vaccine clinic, calls it ‘blueprint’ for the state

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -The Rock Hill vaccine clinic opened today with about 540 doses ready to put in people’s arms.
First responders, healthcare workers and anyone over 70 came out to roll up their sleeves for the first dose of COVID-19. The clinic’s successes brought the governor all the way to the Upstate.
Governor Henry McMaster says he was quite impressed. He says this clinic should be the blueprint for any others going forward.
”I was shocked! Yesterday it said it was available today,” says David Trella, who got an appointment at the clinic yesterday.
Shocked turned to relief for Trella as the nurse put a needle through his arm. He finally found the vaccine he searched high and low for.
”We were looking at the possibility of waiting two months and having to drive I don’t know 50 miles to get a vaccine,” says Trella. “So when I saw this other opportunity just suddenly become available yesterday man I jumped all over it.”
Hundreds of others did too. The clinic even drove the governor to check it out himself.
”This is a success,” says McMaster. “This is a model and we hope others will emulate this.”
McMaster toured Rock Hill’s vaccine clinic Friday. He says it is the type of progress he would like to see to get the state prepared for a future surge.
”We expect to get more in March. We’re being told by Warp Speed that that’s when Johnson and Johnson might be coming so our numbers are going up,” says McMaster.
McMaster says doses should be flying off the shelves so as many South Carolinians can get vaccinated as possible. A move to a pre-Covid normal Trella says he is more than ready for.
”Yeah I miss singing in the church choir. So I am looking forward to doing some our hobbies and things we have missed doing,” says Trella.
Interim Public Health Director Brannon Traxler says she is also hearing more vaccines could be coming to the state. She says in the spring, the Palmetto state could see more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and a possible new vaccine get an emergency use authorization.
