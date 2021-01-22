Man with cognitive issues reported missing after being released from jail in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man suffering from cognitive issues has been reported missing after being released from jail in Charlotte.
CMPD detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Christopher Hunt.
On Jan. 21, around 9:27 p.m., police say a family member contacted 911 to report Hunt’s disappearance.
He was last seen on Jan. 21, 2021, at 3:21 p.m. when he was released from Mecklenburg County Jail on East 4th Street.
Officials say Hunt has cognitive issues and his family is concerned about his welfare. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants, and brown slippers. He’s 6 feet tall and weighs around 250 pounds.
Anyone with information on Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
