‘I still can’t believe it’: Gamecock hoops legend Wilson in awe of statue

“It goes to show you just plant seeds,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about and that’s something that we stood by last year in the bubble. Angel McCoughtry actually brought that to light to me. Change doesn’t happen overnight, but you want to be a part of something that plants seeds so later on down the road, little Black girls can come back and look at that statue and say she was her but at the same time, she was in her community as well. I think that’s the beauty of it all and I’m taking it all with grace, hopefully. It’s just truly a blessing and, for it to fall on MLK Day is just something that’s just truly special to me.”