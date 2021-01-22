Hyde-Smith tweets Biden admin. killed ‘thousands of American jobs’ after Keystone pipeline halted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is tweeting her frustration after construction on the Keystone XL pipeline was halted when President Joe Biden revoked its permit on his first day in office.
“In less than 24 hours the Biden administration has killed thousands of American jobs,” Hyde-Smith posted while linking to a Fox News article entitled Biden ending Keystone pipeline would kill thousands of American jobs.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has also spoken out about the halting on the pipeline, stating that this decision by the Biden administration will “result in the loss of thousands of good-paying American jobs” while also putting America’s energy security and economic competitiveness at risk.
The Keystone XL President, Richard Prior, confirmed that over 1,000 jobs will be eliminated in the coming weeks.
The 1,700-mile oil pipeline, which would span from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, was rejected by the Obama administration but was revived by Donald Trump.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also expressed disappointment in the move, but understands that Biden is fulfilling his campaign promise regarding the pipeline.
Environment groups, though, are applauding the move by the new administration, stating that “climate action is a priority for the White House.”
Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s Transportation Secretary nominee, also agreed with the pipeline decision, saying Thursday, “the president’s climate vision will create more jobs... even if they might be different ones.”
