Good Question: If you have allergies, is it safe to take the vaccine?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “If you have an allergy to bee stings, is it safe to take the vaccine?” - viewer Byron asks.
Good Question.
The short answer is: Yes, the CDC says it’s safe.
But this brings up concerns about other allergies or possible allergic reactions.
Bottom line from the CDC: If you have allergies that are not related to vaccines or injectable medications, you’re safe to get the vaccine.
What kind of allergies does that mean? Here’s a list from the CDC:
- Foods
- Pets
- Venom
- Environmental
- Latex
- Oral medications
If you’ve ever had a reaction to a vaccine or injectable, ask your doctor if you should get the COVID vaccine.
Who shouldn’t get vaccinated?
The CDC says if you are allergic to an ingredient in either of the vaccines, don’t get the shot.
It specifically points out PEG or polysorbate. It is in both of the mRNA vaccines.
It says if you are allergic, do not get an mRNA vaccine.
What do you do if you have an allergic reaction to the mRNA vaccine?
The CDC has received some reports of people experiencing severe allergic reactions. Some people have also reported non-severe reactions, like hives, swelling, or wheezing.
If you experience any kind of allergic reaction, the CDC says do not get the second dose of the mRNA vaccine.
