Dry for Friday and the weekend, yet a First Alert Monday with widespread rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Mostly cloudy skies will linger overnight into early Friday, with Friday morning low temperatures in the 30s.
Clearing skies will develop through the day Friday, with pleasant afternoon temperatures.
Friday high temperatures will range from around 60 degrees in the piedmont and Charlotte Metro area, to lower 40s in Boone and the NC mountains.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will develop for the weekend, with high temperatures around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
A First Alert has been issued for Monday, due to widespread rain developing during the day. You will need the umbrella and rain jacket at times on Monday, as scattered rain will be possible throughout the day. Total rainfall of 0.50″ to 1.00″ will be possible on average from Monday morning to Tuesday morning. Monday will stay cool, with high temperatures in the mid-50s.
A few lingering rain showers are possible early Tuesday morning, yet we should have clearing skies throughout the day. Tuesday will be milder, with afternoon high temperatures expected to warm back into the lower 60s.
Another weather disturbance will move into the region by midweek, bringing another round of scattered rain showers Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures look to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
Enjoy the pleasant weather this weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
