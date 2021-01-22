Cool, rain-free weekend before soggy First Alert Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday’s sunshine is delayed, but certainly not denied as mostly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny skies before sunset.
Warmer temperatures will accompany the brighter conditions with today’s highs set to soar into the low 60s before a steep drop into overnight into the low 30s in Charlotte.
After a chilly start, Saturday temperatures will top out, near seasonal averages, in the low 50s under sunny skies before falling to the upper 20s by Sunday morning.
While Sunday will feature sunny skies to start, clouds will gradually roll in during the latter part of the day as our next rain makers moves closer to the Carolinas.
A First Alert is in effect for Monday as widespread rain showers will move from west to east across the WBTV viewing area. While severe weather and winter weather aren’t expected with the week’s first weather-maker, most neighborhoods should receive up half an inch of rainfall before system exits the region early Tuesday morning.
A quiet Tuesday and Wednesday will give way to a more robust system Thursday. Early models suggest there’s the potential for widespread rain and winter weather development late Wednesday into Thursday.
As you know by now, a number of ingredients have to come together for before a big winter storm strikes the Carolinas.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
