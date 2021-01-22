Atrium Health launches initiative to vaccinate underserved community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health announced Thursday a new collaborative effort aimed at vaccinating underserved communities most disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.
The effort, called “Community Immunity For All,” plans to acknowledge the history of health injustices in communities of color, collaborate with partner organizations and educate people to make informed decisions to protect their health.
The hospital system says it is coordinating on-site vaccination events in partnership with organizations reaching Black and Hispanic communities to ensure safe access to the COVID-19 vaccines.
“We have all witnessed firsthand the suffering that has occurred in vulnerable communities that don’t have access to life saving care. And our message is quite simple and clear – we see you, and we are here for you,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “That is why I am deeply appreciative of how we are working hand-in-hand with Governor Cooper and his team, the faith community and business leaders to reach out to underserved populations and communities of color. This new collaborative builds upon our exciting, public-private partnership with Honeywell, Tepper Sports and Entertainment, and Charlotte Motor Speedway that will support 1 million vaccinations by July 4 – providing yet another way for us to bring health, hope and healing for all.”
Partners of the endeavor include First Baptist Church-West, CN Jenkins Memorial Presbyterian Church, Rockwell AME Zion Church, the Latino Faith and Health Coalition, Forest Hill Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Iglesia Bautista Camino de Salvación, St. Andrews United Methodist Church, El Buen Samaritano, First Baptist Church in Huntersville, Iglesia Cristiana Puerto Nuevo, ourBRIDGE for KIDS, Negocios Hispanos de Charlotte and the Latin American Coalition.
The “Community Immunity For All” collaborative will incorporate Atrium Health’s existing “Para Tu Salud” efforts that began early in the pandemic to educate and inform Hispanic communities on how to stay safe and healthy.
