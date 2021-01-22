Atrium Health launches initiative to vaccinate underserved community

“We have all witnessed firsthand the suffering that has occurred in vulnerable communities that don’t have access to life saving care. And our message is quite simple and clear – we see you, and we are here for you,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “That is why I am deeply appreciative of how we are working hand-in-hand with Governor Cooper and his team, the faith community and business leaders to reach out to underserved populations and communities of color. This new collaborative builds upon our exciting, public-private partnership with Honeywell, Tepper Sports and Entertainment, and Charlotte Motor Speedway that will support 1 million vaccinations by July 4 – providing yet another way for us to bring health, hope and healing for all.”