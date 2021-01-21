Weekend looks good, followed by First Alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A small batch of light is approaching the Carolinas tonight and will arrive as a light wintry mix in the mountains close to daybreak.
At most perhaps an inch of light snow and sleet could accumulate in our most northern areas.
It also appears the mountains will absorb the bulk of the moisture leaving little, if any, rain for the remainder of the region including the greater Charlotte area.
So with the exception of some early sprinkles during the morning on Thursday, this looks like a dry and mild pattern heading into and through the weekend.
Then it all changes Sunday night as a large area of rainfall moves in and hangs around most of Monday.
We have issued a First Alert for that period to highlight the disruptive weather and give you a chance to plan around it.
We may end up with one to two inches of rain from this storm system and it should end on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
