Toyota of N Charlotte shares more tips for driving at night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you often find yourself hitting the highway after the sun has already set? If driving at night is part of your day-to-day driving routine, then you know just how different it is from driving during the day. It requires you to change your driving habits, follow new rules, and be even more attentive than you already are. Toyota of N Charlotte has discussed driving at night before, but we’re back with more helpful tips to help you take on driving in the dark as safely as you possibly can.