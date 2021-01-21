Toyota of N Charlotte shares more tips for driving at night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you often find yourself hitting the highway after the sun has already set? If driving at night is part of your day-to-day driving routine, then you know just how different it is from driving during the day. It requires you to change your driving habits, follow new rules, and be even more attentive than you already are. Toyota of N Charlotte has discussed driving at night before, but we’re back with more helpful tips to help you take on driving in the dark as safely as you possibly can.
Five more tips for driving at night
#1: Know how to quickly spot animals in the road. It’s difficult to see animals when you’re driving at night, we know. But here’s an easier way to spot them - if you see small green light or orbs in the road, you’re not in an episode of Supernatural. Those are animal eyes - their retinas reflect light and cast a greenish glow. If you see these small lights, slow down and look more closely for animals in your path.
#2: Make sure that the glass in your car is free of streaks and smears. Before you head out, you should clean the glass (windows and windshield) in your car with a piece of newspaper or a microfiber cloth. This will ensure that they’re free of streaks and smears, which can reflect light and distort your view of the road.
#3: Dim all of your interior lighting. We don’t just mean the reading lights in your car (which should also be off when you’re out and about to ensure the best visibility possible). We mean you should dim your instrument panel and dashboard lights when driving at night. They can be overly bright and distract you from the road, especially if they’re LED lights.
#4: Take a good long look through your eyeglasses. Do you wear the right eyeglasses for driving at night? Whether they’re for prescription or fashion, you need to ensure that they have an anti-reflecting coating on them. This will prevent them from reflecting light and distorting your vision, and help to keep you and your passengers safer when you’re on the road in the dark.
#5: Ensure that your car headlights are aimed properly. Are your car headlights aimed properly? An easy way to check is to pull up to a wall and turn on your headlights. Are they even on the wall? If not, get out and adjust the bulbs until the beams are shining at the same height. This will give you the best view possible of the road.
Prepare your car for the dark at Toyota of N Charlotte
Ready to hit the road at night, or do you think you need a little help prepping your car? Call us today at (704) 659-2025. We’re open seven days a week and can ready your car for any and all driving conditions. Visit us at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23!
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.