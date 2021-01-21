Teen missing for 58 days found in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old who went missing out of Wilmington, North Carolina in November was found Wednesday in Rowan County, officials say.
Landon Neal Harrelson was reported missing by his parents after being last seen on November 23 at 1 p.m. Harrelson’s parents remained hopeful for their son’s return, but worried that he was in danger.
The Community United Effort Center, which was offering a $5,000 reward for Harrelson’s return, received a tip that Harrelson may be in Rowan County. Officials went to a home on Bradshaw Road in Mt. Ulla and found Harrelson during a search of the home. One of three other people in the home was a 27-year-old woman wanted on drug charges.
Harrelson was taken to the Stone Wall Youth Developmental Center in Concord and is set to go back soon to Wilmington. The 27-year-old woman was given a $5,000 bond and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.