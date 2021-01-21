Small chance for rain today, First Alert declared for Monday rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak frontal system crossing the Carolinas today will bring plenty of clouds, but not much rain. In fact, there’s only about a 10% chance for a few sprinkles outside of the mountains.
In the High Country, there’s a better chance for a little rain and snow, but the precipitation shouldn’t amount to very much. Highs in the mountains will hold in the 30s, but high temperatures in the Piedmont will recover to the mid to upper 50s.
Patchy clouds, dry and chilly tonight, lows will bottom out in the upper 30s for most.
Sunshine will return for the start of the weekend, but it will be chilly. High temperatures look to be in the lower 50s both days with overnight lows mainly in the 20s.
Clouds will be on the increase Sunday and rain is forecast to return Sunday night and continue through Monday. A First Alert has been raised for Monday, as rain could total one-half to one inch before it tapers down early Tuesday.
Highs will rise to the mid to upper 50s Monday before we inch up to near 60° as sunshine returns Tuesday.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
