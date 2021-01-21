Sixth inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19 at Alexander Correctional Institution

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A sixth inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19 at Alexander Correctional Institution.
The inmate tested positive on Dec. 30 and was hospitalized the same day. His condition worsened, and he died on Jan 20.
Officials say the inmate was a male in his early-50s who had underlying health conditions.
“We continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons
Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety says it will not further identify the most recent inmate who died.
