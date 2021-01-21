Public boating access area (BAA) made permanent by transfer from Three Rivers Land Trust to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has announced the recent transfer of a 10-acre boating access area, near the confluence of the South Yadkin and Yadkin River to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC). This boating access area was located on private property owned by the Crowther family, but was operated and maintained by Alcoa (Aluminum Company of America). In 2016, after almost a decade of lawsuits, the Relicensing Settlement Agreement, (RSA) became final which called for this existing launch to be abandoned.
“Three Rivers Land Trust staff were the first to realize that this important boating access area was no longer required by the RSA and in fact had been abandoned” states Travis Morehead, Executive Director of TRLT. “This launch site is critical for anglers and sportsman who utilize the nearby High Rock Tracts of the Alcoa Game Land” Morehead continued. Understanding the critical nature of this launch, TRLT staff began to work with the NC Land and Water Fund (LWF), NCWRC, and the Crowther family to transfer this property into the public trust.
This property was formerly owned by Milton and Louise Crowther, Ms. Crowther still maintained a life estate on the property. After TRLT reached out to the Crowther family’s representative, Ms. Crowther voluntarily extinguished her life estate on the parcel, making the transfer to NCWRC possible. “Our family has a longstanding relationship with the land trust. In fact, my husband and I placed a permanent conservation easement on our property ensuring that it would remain undeveloped in perpetuity” states Louise Crowther. “We see the intrinsic value of conserving the natural river setting and as well as providing for public access” Louise continued.
In honor of the Crowther’s commitment to conservation and public access and at the request of TRLT, the NCWRC Board of Commissioners approved naming this launch for the Crowther family at its December meeting.
“Acquiring and keeping this launch open was and is incredibly important, especially, in light of the recent partnership with TRLT where the NCWRC acquired over 2,400 acres of the nearby High Rock Tracts of the Alcoa Game Land” states Brian McRae, NCWRC Land and Water Access Chief. “The Crowther BAA is currently open; however, we are beginning a renovation to bring it up to our typical standards and make it ADA accessible. We expect these renovations to be completed by early summer.”
TRLT is committed not only to permanently conserving land, but also to make additional recreational lands available for the public. This project brought private citizens, state agencies, and a local conservation nonprofit together for two goals, permanent conservation and public access. It turned out to be a great combination that can now be enjoyed by everyone, for generations to come.
To learn more about how to protect your own property, contact Crystal Cockman, Director of Conservation at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org
For more information about becoming a member of Three Rivers Land Trust or how you can support their conservation mission please contact Michael Fulk, Associate Director, at 704-647-0302 or michael@threeriverslandtrust.org or visit their website at www.threeriverslandtrust.org/donate.
