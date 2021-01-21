Public boating access area (BAA) made permanent by transfer from Three Rivers Land Trust to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

This property was formerly owned by Milton and Louise Crowther, Ms. Crowther still maintained a life estate on the property. After TRLT reached out to the Crowther family’s representative, Ms. Crowther voluntarily extinguished her life estate on the parcel, making the transfer to NCWRC possible. “Our family has a longstanding relationship with the land trust. In fact, my husband and I placed a permanent conservation easement on our property ensuring that it would remain undeveloped in perpetuity” states Louise Crowther. “We see the intrinsic value of conserving the natural river setting and as well as providing for public access” Louise continued.