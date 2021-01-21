The “polite” bandit has robbed another local convenience store

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An armed man, described by one clerk as “polite,” has robbed another convenience store. It’s the third such robbery in the last 3 days that law enforcement officers believe was committed by the same man.
The most recent robbery occurred at the Sheetz location on Jake Alexander Boulevard. According to police, the man came into the store at 2:29 am on Thursday. Just like in two other robberies, he asked for Newport cigarettes, then showed a gun and demanded the money from the cash register. The man may have left in a Ford F-150, according to witnesses.
The man has been described as white, in his 30′s, and wearing various masks or face coverings.
The same man is suspected of robbing the Circle K on S. Salisbury Avenue in Granite Quarry just after midnight on Wednesday. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Investigator Taylor at the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department 704-279-2952 ext. 226 or by email at ttaylor@granitequarrync.gov
Police in Salisbury suspect the same man of robbing the 7-11 on E. Innes Street on Tuesday morning. In all three robberies the suspect description is similar, and the man asks for Newport cigarettes before showing a gun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
