Person seriously injured in shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Prestigious Lane, just south of Mallard Creek. Medic confirmed one person was rushed to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries but did not give further details.
The victim’s name and condition have not been released.
Police have not said if anyone was taken into custody and there is no word on what may have led to the shooting.
Anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
