Man taken into custody after shooting in Concord neighborhood

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was taken into custody after a reported shooting in a Concord neighborhood Thursday morning.
The incident happened before 9:30 a.m. at a home on Lemley Road NW, in the Afton village area. Officials say the shooting happened during a physical altercation between the 38-year-old male victim and 33-year-old Ronnie Lee Metts Jr.
The victim, whose name WBTV is not releasing, was taken to Atrium Health - Northeast where he was listed in stable condition as of Thursday evening.
Metts, investigators say, left the scene on foot before officers arrived.
Police were initially searching for Metts, who they say was armed with a firearm and possibly in the area of Dorton Park.
Just after 10 a.m., police said they learned Metts was inside the Atrium Health building on Poplar Tent Road. Officers were able to locate him and take him into custody without further incident. They say he the handgun, which Metts had hidden in a wooded area on Poplar Tent Rd, was later recovered as well.
Metts was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He is being held in the Cabarrus County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
No further details have been released.
