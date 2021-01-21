Man shot in leg, arrested after police chase in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot in the leg and arrested following a police chase in Gaston County early Thursday morning.
The incident began around 2:09 a.m. when a Bessemer City Police officer tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation on North 12th Street. Police say the driver, identified as 43-year-old Billy Jack Barker, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended on Sunset Lane where officials say Barker jumped from the vehicle and ran into a camper behind a home. That’s where an altercation occurred between Barker and the officer.
The officer, police say, fired two shots during the altercation. One of those shots hit Barker in the leg.
Barker was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center and treated for his injury. He was then transported to the Gaston County Magistrates Office and charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and careless and reckless driving.
He is being held on a $100,000 bond. Officials say more charges could be forthcoming.
The officer who fired their weapon was placed on administrative leave while the NCSBI conducts an investigation into the incident.
No further information has been released.
