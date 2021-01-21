$2.5M being used to help pay for rides to receive COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Health leaders say $2.5 million is being used to help pay for rides for individual people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.
The state Department of Transportation and the Department of Health and Human Services announced that about $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funding is being distributed to local transit agencies across the state to help pay for rides for individuals who need transportation assistance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Every North Carolinian has a spot and needs to get their shot,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “As vaccine supply increases, we are deploying every resource to make sure people have access and are not held back by barriers like lack of transportation.”
Officials say each local transit agency will receive a set amount of funding, and the initiative will continue until funds are exhausted for that agency.
The funds can be used to offset operating costs associated with transit rides to and from vaccination sites for people who are receiving or assisting someone in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine should reach out to their local transit agency. You can find your local transit agency online at NC_public_transit.pdf (ncdot.gov).
Some vaccine locations are providing the vaccine by appointment only. For a list of vaccine providers by county, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available per the state’s rollout plan and free of charge, regardless of access to health insurance or legal status. As the vaccine rollout moves to next groups, those within earlier prioritization groups will remain eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.