‘I am my sister’s keeper’: Women celebrate VP Harris’ historic inauguration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Kamala Harris took her oath to become vice president of the United States, history was also made.
Harris is the first woman to be vice president. She’s also the first Black and South Asian to be elected to the role.
“Actually watching it was an opportunity to just wow,” said Dr. Meg Gibson. “I am my sister’s keeper.”
For women and her sorority sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Inauguration Day was about breaking the ‘glass ceiling.’
“I had my daughter right next to me. I looked at my daughter and said, ‘One day somebody -- your children, grandchildren -- are going to ask you where were you when this historic event took place. You can see I was next to my mom and we both celebrated this historic event. It made me feel so good,” said Stephanie Collins, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Harris is also a graduate of Howard University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).
“Just validates you know, folks who were who were told you want to go to an HBCU and what it produces,” said Cynthia Wallace.
It was also a moment women of all backgrounds celebrated across the area wearing pearls and chucks to honor Harris.
“I think it’s amazing thing. I think it’s so much inspiration for every little girl and especially girls of color,” said Chanda Pope.
“Was also so filled with emotion, just jumping up and down and crying. My 15-year-old daughter sitting beside me,<” added Lisa Ellsworth.
“Thrilled to see the diversity and women taking lead in the United States,” added Jane Whitley.
There was also a lesson for parents to teach, showing to their children that anything is possible.
“I pulled my kids out of online school and I said please come watch this,” said Krista.
