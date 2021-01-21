Gardner-Webb rolls to 84-57 win over UNC Asheville Wednesday night behind balanced scoring effort

Press release provided by Gardner-Webb Athletics
BOILING SPRINGS – Jamaine Mann scored a career-high 18 points to lead five men in double digits as Gardner-Webb rolled to an 84-57 win over UNC Asheville Wednesday night in Paul Porter Arena.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-9, 3-5 Big South) used an early 11-0 run to go up 18-8 in the first half, then beat up the visiting Bulldogs (8-7, 7-3 Big South) on the glass and in the paint to fuel a 23-11 run that made the score 46-26 with 82 seconds left before halftime.
Gardner-Webb led 47-28 at the break and led by more than 20 for much of the second half – allowing Asheville to get no closer than 17 points the rest of the way. Another flurry pushed the lead to 29 points down the stretch.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs owned a 38-16 edge on the backboards Wednesday night and outscored UNC Asheville by a 15-0 margin in second chance scoring.
The hustle stats went heavily in Gardner-Webb’s favor, as the hosts also owned a 38-22 edge in paint scoring, a 21-5 margin in fast break scoring and a 21-11 edge in points off of turnovers.
In addition to Mann’s career night, which also saw him grab six rebounds in just 18 minutes, Gardner-Webb got 16 points from D’Maurian Williams, 11 points from Jacob Falko and 10 each from Jordan Sears and Anthony Selden. Jaheam Cornwall scored nine points to go with four assists and four rebounds.
Freshman contributed 54 of Gardner-Webb’s point total Wednesday and newcomer Tyrone Simos-Primerano saw his first action of the season – playing in the final minute. He was one of 11 men to play.
Gardner-Webb shot a strong 55.4 percent from the floor (31-of-56), knocked down 10-of-17 three-pointers (58.8 percent) and 12-of-17 free throws. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged a surgical 1.292 points per possession and scored on 58.5 percent of their possessions in quick fashion – averaging just 18 seconds per possession.
Defensively, the ‘Dogs blocked nine shots and cleaned the defensive glass – allowing only two offensive rebounds. Both came after blocked shots out of bounds. Ludovic Dufeal swatted six shots himself and corralled seven boards to go with six points.
UNC Asheville shot 46.8 percent for the game – buoyed by a 56.5 percent effort over the final 20 minutes once the game was out of reach.
Reserve DeVon Baker was the catalyst, scoring 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half. Baker was the lone Bulldog to score in double digits.
