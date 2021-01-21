Former worker with Rowan Emergency Services charged with stealing morphine from vehicle

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former worker with Rowan County Emergency Services has been charged with stealing morphine from a vehicle.
According to the arrest warrant, police in Salisbury charged William Buckley Stout with embezzlement of a controlled substance by an employee.
The warrant states that Stout “did embezzle or fraudulently and willfully misapply or divert to his own use, made away with or secrete, with intent to embezzle or fraudulently use and misapply or divert to his or her own use or other unauthorized/illegal use a controlled substance which shall have come to his or her possession or under his or her care, to wit, removal of a 10 mg vial of morphine that was not assigned to his vehicle and forging the name of another employee in the log book, while he was an employee of a registrant or practitioner and who had access to controlled substances by virtue of employment.”
Salisbury Police conducted the investigation. Stout was charged by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Stout has been terminated by Rowan County Emergency Services.
